Tamil Nadu to introduce AI, coding for classes 6-9 starting 2025-2026

CHENNAI: Starting next academic year, students in classes 6 to 9 in Tamil Nadu will learn the basics of computer science, artificial intelligence (AI), coding, and online tools as part of their curriculum.

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is in the final stage of preparing the syllabus with expert inputs and will soon begin training teachers.

According to sources, the new curriculum, besides covering coding, machine learning and robotics, will also integrate online tools, such as GeoGebra (interactive math application) and PhET (Physics Education Technology) simulations, to help students understand math and science concepts that are already a part of the syllabus. These tools will be made available at the hi-tech laboratories in middle schools, and teachers and students will be trained to use them effectively.

The students will also be introduced to visual-based programming tools like Scratch and Blockly which will allow them to create animations, games, and interactive stories.