TN's Snack Charmers
Tamil Nadu’s culinary heritage is as rich as its history, and nothing captures this better than its iconic regional snacks. From crispy, deep-fried delights to sweet, melt-in-the-mouth treats, each REGION has its own specialty, shaped by tradition, geography and families who have perfected these recipes over generations
Madurai Jigarthanda
Our snack odyssey begins in Madurai, a city known for its scorching summers and its equally legendary thirst-quencher - jigarthanda. The name itself is a delightful mix of Persian and Hindi, meaning “cooling the heart”. First introduced in 1977 by P Sheik Meeran, this refreshing drink was initially known as Bai Ice Cream and sold on a hand cart at the junction of East Marret and South Masi Street.
Over time, it became synonymous with the city’s food culture. Jigarthanda is made of milk, badam pisin (almond gum), sarsaparilla root syrup, and a generous scoop of ice cream blended into a glass of pure indulgence. Though it is now available across Tamil Nadu, true jigarthanda lovers insist that the original from Madurai Famous Jigarthanda shop is unbeatable. “After a plate of spicy biryani, this drink soothes the stomach. No modern soda can match it,” says S Abudhahir, a Madurai resident.
Sattur karasev
A short drive from Madurai takes us to Sattur in Virudhunagar, where the sharp, garlicky aroma of karasev punches the air. This deep-fried treat dates back to the pre-independence era and is now a staple in homes and snack shops across the state. What makes Sattur karasev unique is the use of Malai Poondu (a special variety of garlic from Kodaikanal) and Samba Vathal (a distinctive chili grown in the region). These ingredients give it an intense, bold flavour that sets it apart from regular karasev. Families and small businesses keep this tradition alive, with karasev making its way into wedding feasts and corporate gift boxes.
Thoothukudi Macaroons
In Thoothukudi, an unexpected European influence has led to a snack that is now uniquely Tamil. The Thoothukudi macaroon is crisp, airy, and distinctly different from its almond-based European cousin. Centuries ago, Portuguese settlers introduced macaroons to the region. With almonds scarce, local bakers substituted them with cashews, creating a new version of the treat. Made with egg whites, sugar, and powdered cashews, these macaroons have a light, melt-in-the-mouth texture. Now a booming cottage industry, Thoothukudi macaroons are exported across the world, proving that old recipes still have a modern fanbase.
Kovilpatti groundnut candy
Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi is a town celebrated for its groundnut candy. Awarded a GI tag, this snack is crafted using premium groundnuts grown in the black soil of the region. Originally made with palm jaggery (karupatti), modern versions often use sugar jaggery. The candy’s distinct taste and crisp texture come from its traditional preparation, where the groundnuts and jaggery are mixed at the perfect temperature to ensure a non-sticky yet crunchy bite. This snack is not just a favourite in Tamil Nadu—it has gained fans worldwide, with shipments sent to the US, Malaysia, and the Gulf.
Srivilliputhur palkova
Not too far from Sattur lies Srivilliputhur, a town steeped in temple history and the divine taste of palkova. This milk sweet has been a part of the region’s identity for over a century and was awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019. Made from slow-cooked milk and sugar, this rich, grainy sweet is an indulgence like no other. Its popularity surged after the White Revolution, when cooperative milk societies ensured a steady supply of high-quality milk. Srivilliputhur palkova is still prepared traditionally over firewood stoves, giving it a rich flavour. “The quality of milk here makes all the difference,” says a cooperative society member, explaining how the local cattle’s diet influences the sweet’s signature taste. At present, with around 40 to 50 godowns, the Srivilliputhur Milk Producers Co-operative Society alone prepares 130-150 kilograms of palkova daily. During festivals like Deepavali, the production spikes to 200-250 kilograms to meet the soaring demand. Visitors to Srivilliputhur rarely leave without a box of this famous sweet, making it both a sacred offering and a beloved travel souvenir.
Salem Thattuvadai
In Salem, crowded evening markets come alive with vendors assembling thattuvadai sets at lightning speed. Each set consists of two crunchy rice-flour discs, sandwiching a bright stuffing of spiced chutney, grated carrot and beetroot. Some vendors add their twists - extra garlic in the chutney, a dash of tamarind or a sprinkle of raw onions for a bite. From the trolleys near Old Bus Stand to the lanes of Shevapet, thattuvadai is a fan favourite. While originally a Salem specialty, the thattuvadai set is now found in Coimbatore, Madurai, and beyond. With prices ranging from just `10 to `60 a plate, this snack continues to be an affordable and irresistible treat.
Karaikudi adhirasam
Adhirasam is a traditional sweet served during festivals and special occasions, symbolising prosperity. Among its varieties, the Karaikudi adhirasam (also known as Chettinad adhirasam) holds a special place and is renowned worldwide for its homemade style. Karaikudi adhirasam is part of a rich snack tradition that includes Thenkuzhal, Manakolam, Maaladdu, Thattai, Seepu Cheedai, and Kalakala. These snacks, popular globally, are primarily made by the Nagarathar (Chettiar) community, known for their home-based food preparation. Unlike other snacks, Karaikudi varieties emphasise a balanced mix of spices and ingredients for a healthier take. Karaikudi adhirasam, a signature sweet, is prepared using raw rice flour, jaggery, and oil. Unlike some other varieties, it does not contain cardamom or dry ginger, giving it a distinct taste. This careful preparation method has helped maintain its traditional essence and global appeal. This snack is also a reminder that tradition, when preserved well, is timeless.
Ooty varkey
If one is looking for a baked snack with a buttery, flaky texture that pairs perfectly with a steaming cup of tea or coffee, Ooty is the place to be. Ooty varkey, known for its delicate crunch, is made of simple ingredients—maida, semolina, butter, and sugar—baked to golden perfection. It has earned a geographical indication (GI) tag for its uniqueness.
Manapparai murukku
Manapparai is a small town in Tiruchy with a big reputation for murukku. The snack, first sold at the local railway station by Mani Iyer in 1920, is unique because of the double-frying method used. Despite modern production techniques, many makers still knead the dough by hand and use firewood stoves. The slightly salty groundwater of Manapparai is believed to enhance its flavour. T Manohar, a third-generation murukku maker, recalls, “My father trained under Mani Iyer, the pioneer of this recipe. Though my son is an engineer, he has joined me to carry forward our legacy.” Today, Manapparai murukku even finds its way to snack lovers in the US, Malaysia and the Gulf.
Iruttukadai halwa
In Tirunelveli, an unassuming shop sells what is arguably the most famous halwa in Tamil Nadu. Iruttukadai halwa has been drawing crowds since the early 1900s, its name derived from the dimly lit shop where it is sold. This wheat-based halwa is cooked slowly with pure ghee, lending it a translucent, sticky texture and a rich, caramelised taste. Unlike commercial versions, Iruttukadai halwa contains no preservatives, yet it boasts a shelf life of up to a year. It’s not uncommon for travellers to plan a detour just to pick up a box of this legendary sweet, proving that some flavours are worth the journey. Despite changing times, the shop continues to uphold its legacy, ensuring that each batch retains its original taste.