TN's Snack Charmers

Madurai Jigarthanda

Our snack odyssey begins in Madurai, a city known for its scorching summers and its equally legendary thirst-quencher - jigarthanda. The name itself is a delightful mix of Persian and Hindi, meaning “cooling the heart”. First introduced in 1977 by P Sheik Meeran, this refreshing drink was initially known as Bai Ice Cream and sold on a hand cart at the junction of East Marret and South Masi Street.

Over time, it became synonymous with the city’s food culture. Jigarthanda is made of milk, badam pisin (almond gum), sarsaparilla root syrup, and a generous scoop of ice cream blended into a glass of pure indulgence. Though it is now available across Tamil Nadu, true jigarthanda lovers insist that the original from Madurai Famous Jigarthanda shop is unbeatable. “After a plate of spicy biryani, this drink soothes the stomach. No modern soda can match it,” says S Abudhahir, a Madurai resident.