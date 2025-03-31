User fee to increase at 46 tolls across TN starting April 1

CHENNAI: Vehicle users in Tamil Nadu must brace themselves for paying higher fee at toll plazas on state and national highways, as the revised toll charge will take effect from April 1 at 46 tollgates across the state. Consequently, prices of essential goods may also shoot up.

Among the 46 toll plazas, eight are on state highways, while the rest on national highways.

However, fee at the Nemili and Chennasamudram tollgates will stay unchanged for the sixth year in a row due to delays in the works of the six-lane widening project between Sriperumbudur and Walajahpet. The last revision at these toll plazas was on April 1, 2019.

The fee revision will come into effect on toll plazas located at Surapattu and Vanagaram (Chennai bypass), Nallur (Chennai-Tada NH), Pattaraiperumbudur (Chennai-Tirupati NH), and Paranur (Tambaram-Chengalpattu section). Consequently, travellers between Chennai and destinations like Bengaluru, Tiruchy, Kolkata, and Tirupati, along with commuters on Coimbatore-Salem and Vellore-Dharmapuri stretches, will have to bear higher toll costs.