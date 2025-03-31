‘Waqf assets belong to Allah, no government has right over them’

PUDUKKOTTAI: Reiterating the DMK-led government’s opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Minister for Law S Regupathy on Sunday said, “Waqf properties belong to Allah and the (Muslim) community, and no government has the right to stake claim over them.”

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, the minister accused the BJP of attempting to acquire Waqf lands under the pretext of legal amendments.

“Through this amendment (bill), the BJP is trying to introduce the Limitation Act to take control of Waqf properties. Their real intention is to weaken Muslims economically and emotionally by seizing assets meant for their welfare,” he alleged.

On speculations over the AIADMK reentering into an alliance with the BJP, Minister Regupathy pointed to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement that his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was for Tamil Nadu’s welfare.

“But now Amit Shah himself says the BJP is still in talks with AIADMK. If the alliance was truly ended, why are these discussions happening? Who is misleading whom? The truth about who is lying will come out soon,” Regupathy said.

“It’s not just Palaniswami who has met Amit Shah; even KA Sengottaiyan has done so. Soon, the truth will come out,” he added.

On TVK president Vijay’s remarks on “eradicating” the DMK in the upcoming elections, Regupathy said that all opposition parties, despite their differences, consider the DMK their main rival. “This only proves that the DMK stands strong on its own, while others need alliances to challenge us. We are also expecting to face a stronger alliance,” he remarked.