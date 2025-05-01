Carrot price takes massive hit, farmers dump produce in Ooty

NILGIRIS: After the price of carrots took a massive hit, farmers have been forced to dump second-grade carrots along the drainage channel at Ketti-Palada near Ooty.

Sources said a few farmers, who have been vexed as the price of a kilo of carrot is hovering between Rs 15 and Rs 20 in the market, have been dumping the carrot as they lack storage facilities and there is no scope for profits.

"There is no other option except dumping the carrot in the drainage channel as we do not have storage facilities. We dump our crop to express our frustration when we experience such a drastic fall in the prices," said a farmer on condition of anonymity.

Another farmer said, "Six months ago, the price per kg of carrot was between Rs 80 and Rs 100, but the prices have taken a drastic hit in the past one month and we are facing a severe setback. It is viable for us only if our produce is sold for Rs 50/kg or above.”

Making use of the opportunity, a gaur was seen consuming the carrots on Wednesday afternoon, and photos and videos of the same were shared widely online. Meanwhile, wildlife activists said the food behaviour of animals has changed by a lot.

Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust founder N Sadiq Ali said as farmers use pesticides for carrot cultivation, consuming the raw carrots will cause bloating in animals. Agreeing with Ali’s statement, former DFO C Badrasamy said consuming such carrots will cause health issues for animals.