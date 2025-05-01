Decks cleared for relocation of two British-era tombs from Madras HC premises

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court cleared the legal hurdles in relocating two British-era tombs located at the old Madras Law College (Dr Ambedkar Law College) adjacent to the high court premises, by dismissing two appeal petitions filed against a single judge’s order in this regard on Wednesday.

A division bench of justices M Sundar and N Sathish Kumar dismissed the appeals filed by the Union Ministry of Culture and a third party appeal by senior counsel T Mohan challenging the single judge’s order dated June 27, 2023.

However, the bench allowed the writ petition filed by Mohan, seeking a direction to prepare a master plan by the court’s administration before going ahead with future constructions, in order to preserve the heritage and environment of the court premises.

The single judge, after hearing a petition filed by advocate B Manoharan, had declared the tombs of David Yale, son of Elihu Yale, then governor of Madras (1687-1692); and Joseph Hynmer, who was a friend of Elihu Yale, as not protected monuments and ordered their relocation to facilitate construction of a five-storeyed building. The petition was filed after the Archaeological Survey of India, under whose control the tombs fall, denied permission to hold constructions on the premises.