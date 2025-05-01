Farmer smuggles gravel from poramboke land in Erode, threatens woman; booked

ERODE: The district police have registered a case against a 65-year-old farmer who threatened a woman when she tried to stop him from smuggling gravel from a poramboke land in the district. It is also alleged that the farmer tried to ram a tractor into her.

The accused was identified as P Thangavel (65) of Sulaipudur near Murungathozhuvu in Chennimalai.

Police said K Jyothilakshmi (45) of Vaikkalmedu near Murungathozhuvu in Chennimalai has 80 cents of farmland in the village. Thangavel's farmland is adjacent to her land and there is poramboke land near his farmland.

"It is alleged that Thangavel has been smuggling gravel from this poramboke land frequently and selling it. On Tuesday morning, Thangavel took gravel from the land in a tractor. Learning this, Jyothilakshmi and her family went and blocked the tractor on Murungathozhuvu main road. Some members of the public also joined them," police added.

"Left with no choice, Thangavel dumped the gravel load from the tractor on the roadside and tried to escape, but Jyothilakshmi stood in front of the tractor and blocked it. Due to this, Thangavel allegedly tried to ram the tractor into her and threatened to kill her. After a heated argument, Jyothilakshmi allowed Thangavel to leave," police added.

Subsequently, Chennimalai police have registered a case against Thangavel based on a complaint filed by Jyothilakshmi on Wednesday. Further investigation is on. Revenue department officials inspected the poramboke land on Wednesday.