Infant abandoned on train admitted to shelter home in Salem

SALEM: The railway police rescued an eight-month-old boy at the Salem railway station in the early hours of Wednesday. At Madurai railway station one unidentified passenger handed over the baby boy to another passenger, Veeramani, telling him that he would be back after getting a water bottle.

However, the person failed to claim the baby even after the Nagercoil to Bangalore train ( No 17236) in which they were travelling, reached the Dindigul station, said railway police. Veeramani, who is working as an assistant director in the Kollywood industry, alerted the railway helpline 139.

Based on the information, Sub-Inspector Kothandapani and First-Grade Woman Police Constable Ramya received the boy from Veeramani at the Salem Railway Station at 3.30am and handed over the boy to the District Child Welfare Officer at 4am.

Currently, the boy is under care at a government-approved home in Salem. Sources in the district administration say that no one has approached to claim the boy until Wednesday evening.