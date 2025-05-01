Kuliyanur residents in Dharmapuri demand new anganwadi building

DHARMAPURI: Residents of T Kuliyanur village in the Ungaranahalli panchayat urged the Dharmapuri district administration to take steps to construct a new anganwadi building. They claimed the current facility is extremely dilapidated.

Over 40 children from the nearby villages attend the aganwadi. However, the building was severely damaged two years ago due to poor maintenance.

Thereafter, the anganwadi has been functioning out of the primary school building in the same village. However, this building too is on the verge of collapse.

Speaking to TNIE, S Periyasamy, a villager, said, "As many as 40 children from our village attend the anganwadi. Dozens of prenatal mothers also come here for their nutritional needs. The old anganwadi building that was closed down two years ago is on the verge of collapse. The building in the Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) where the facility was shifted is also weak."

Another resident, K Gokul, said, "The roof of the current anganwadi in the PUPS leaks and the walls also get damp. Now with the summer, there is no risk. But it may collapse in the coming monsoon season in case of heavy rain. We need a permanent building where our children can safely attend. We have filed petitions multiple times with the Dharmapuri administration," he said.

When TNIE spoke to officials in the District Social Welfare Office, they said, "We are aware of the situation of the anganwadi and are taking the necessary steps. We are looking for temporary sites to host the anganwadi and after this we will take steps to construct a new building through the BDO."