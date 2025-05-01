Not paid for four months, Bharathiar University staff plan protest on May Day

COIMBATORE: Around 350 non-teaching staff working on consolidated pay at the Bharathiar University in Coimbatore have not received their salaries for the past four months, pushing several of them into severe financial distress.

The staff, including sweepers, drivers, office assistants, electricians and gardeners, are now planning a protest on Thursday to draw the state government’s attention to the issue.

M Rameshkumar, president of Bharathiar University Employees’ Association, told TNIE that the workers have not been paid since December and are struggling to meet essential expenses.

“Despite repeated pleas, there has been no response. We are forced to protest,” he said. He added that the university had also failed to extend the workers’ contracts.

“Typically, work periods are extended every six months with a five-day break, after which the vice-chancellor (V-C) committee gives approval. But this time, despite submitting the file, the committee has not acted,” he alleged.

Besides, these employees have not received a salary hike for the past two years or the Pongal bonus granted by the state government. C Karpagam (name changed), a long-time employee drawing a monthly salary of Rs 17,000, said she has been forced to dip into her daughter’s marriage savings to meet medical and household expenses.

“If this continues, I will have no savings left,” she said, adding that many women employees are similarly burdened with rent, loans and daily expenses.

P Thirunavukkarasu, vice president of the Association of University Teachers, urged the government to resolve the issue.

When contacted, higher education department secretary C Samayamoorthy said he would look into the matter. University registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan was unavailable for a comment.