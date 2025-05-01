SETC luxury buses to ease long-distance rides

CHENNAI: Long-distance travellers bound for destinations like Nagercoil or Tirunelveli, or cities such as Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram in neighbouring states, will soon be able to travel with enhanced comfort at an affordable price in government-run luxury buses from brands like Volvo, Benz, and Eicher.

For the first time, the State Express Transport Corpoation (SETC) is set to introduce multi-axle luxury buses in its fleet. Till now, such high-end buses were predominantly operated by private omni bus services in Tamil Nadu.

Taking a cue from neighbouring states – where Karnataka offers “Airavat Club Class” and Andhra Pradesh runs Volvo buses under names like “Amaravathi”, “Garuda”, and “Garuda Plus” – Tamil Nadu is preparing to roll out a similar premium service.

Official sources from SETC said 20 air-conditioned (AC) multi-axle luxury buses from eligible brands will be purchased.

“Tenders have already been floated for the purchase of these multi-axle buses, which are expected to provide superior travel comfort compared to standard axle models,” said an official.

The initiative is aimed at attracting travellers willing to pay a slightly higher fare for enhanced comfort, especially those who typically opt for private buses due to limited train availability or time constraints. “A section of travellers that can’t get train tickets usually turns to private omni buses despite higher fares, preferring comfort and faster travel. This SETC initiative will provide them with a luxurious alternative for trips to places like Bengaluru and Nagercoil,” an official explained.