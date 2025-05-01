Tamil Nadu electronics scheme eyes Rs 30K crore investment, 60K jobs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday launched the Tamil Nadu Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) with a target to attract Rs 30,000 crore investment and create 60,000 jobs over the next three to five years across the state.

The announcement comes three days after the union government unveiled a set of guidelines and portal for the ECMS announced by it recently. Under the central scheme, which has a budgetary outlay of Rs 22,919 crore over six years, the union government offers hybrid incentives to companies to promote employment generation and economic growth.

The Tamil Nadu scheme, a first in the country, announced on Wednesday would offer matching subsidies to companies that set up manufacturing units in the state under the central scheme, and has been designed to boost TN’s competitiveness in attracting domestic and global investments, sources said.

The state scheme covers 11 high-growth components, including flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs), lithium-ion cells, HDI/MSAP boards, display modules and passive components. Officials said the diversification is intended to tap into emerging markets while strengthening the local electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

“Tamil Nadu is putting skin in the game,” said Industries Minister T R B Rajaa. “This sends a strong message that the state is serious about leading India’s electronics push. The scheme will generate high-value jobs and deepen local capabilities,” he said. “We are targeting $100 billion in electronics exports,” Rajaa said.