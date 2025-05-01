Thinking of giving your baby Tamil name? Don’t fret, TN’s got your back

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that the Tamil Virtual Academy will soon launch a website listing Tamil names for children along with their meanings.

The announcement came in response to a suggestion made on social media platform ‘X’ by Nithan Chitrarasu, a DMK supporter.

Quoting Stalin’s earlier remarks at a wedding ceremony, Nithan Chitrarasu said that while many parents wish to give their children Tamil names, they often struggle to find suitable options with meanings due to the lack of a dedicated resource. The chief minister, who had advised a newly-wed couple at the wedding of Mylapore MLA D Velu’s daughter to name their future children in Tamil, acknowledged the suggestion and promised action.

Following Stalin’s announcements, the Tamil Virtual Academy said a special website featuring Tamil names and their meanings will soon be added to its digital library of the academy.