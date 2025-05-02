Accused who fled from combined court complex in Coimbatore apprehended by Selvapuram police

COIMBATORE: A 39-year-old accused in a robbery case who gave the police a slip at the combined court complex in Coimbatore city on Monday was caught by the Selvapuram police on Thursday.

D Senthil Kumar of Mettur in Salem district had fled just before the court pronounced him guilty in a 2006 case.

Kumar told police during questioning he had fled to Krishnagiri along with his wife and two children, aged 10 and four, on a two-wheeler after fleeing from the court premises on Monday evening. The police, however, suspect somebody might have helped him in the flight as he is not in good health to make good his escape alone.

He was apprehended from the Tiruvannamalai Road in Krishnagiri town in the early hours of Thursday and brought to Coimbatore in the evening. He was then remanded to the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Mobile tower data helped the police to trace his location.

A separate case has been registered against Kumar now for escaping from police custody, said police sources.

Though he escaped from the courtroom, the judge sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him. Thereafter, the Selvapuram police formed a special team led by Inspector K Pandiammal to arrest him.

On August 26, 2006, Kumar and his two associates Ramesh, alias Ramesh Kumar, of Mettur and Mathim, alias Mathivanan, intercepted and attacked Mahesh Maruthaiah of Srinagar and snatched a bag containing cash.

The robbery happened when Mahesh was on his way to his uncle Ramachandran's house at Chokkampudur on a two-wheeler. Mahesh was looking after his uncle's business and he used to hand over the daily collection to his uncle. Knowing it, the three had assaulted him with weapons and robbed him.

The Selvapuram investigation wing police registered a case against them under Sections 392 and 397 of the IPC and arrested Senthil Kumar and Ramesh. Mathivanan is yet to be caught. Ramesh died during the trial. Senthil Kumar had been appearing for the trial regularly. The trial was on before the First Additional Subordinate Judge, Coimbatore.