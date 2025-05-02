Bear attacks woman in Tirupattur, caught

TIRUPATTUR: Triggering panic among locals, a mother bear strayed into an agricultural land with her two cubs near Melmamudimanapalli village in Natrampalli on the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border on Thursday, and attacked a woman who was working in the fields.

According to forest officials, the bear entered the fields near Pachur, most likely in search of water due to the ongoing heat wave and water scarcity. S Manimekalai (28), who was picking cotton, sustained minor injuries in the attack. Locals took her to the government hospital in Natrampalli, where she is undergoing treatment.

While the cubs retreated into the hills following the commotion, the agitated mother bear wandered into a house in the Petarayanvattam locality, escalating fear in the neighbourhood. Forest officials, along with Natrampalli Fire and Rescue Services and local police, rushed to the spot, sources said.

Although initial attempts to lure the animal into a cage failed, officials managed to capture the bear after a four-hour effort. It was later released in the Velakalnatham forest area. A search operation is under way to locate the cubs and reunite them with their mother.

Officials said the soaring temperature, which has crossed 100°F in the region, could have forced the animals to venture into human settlements in search of water.