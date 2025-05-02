Bharat is at least 7,000 years old: Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday said that there is a strong consensus emerging that Bharat is at least 7,000 years old and that this country has been a civilisational, cultural entity for thousands of years.

Addressing people from the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh during the celebration of their statehood days, organised at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor said “India, as a political state, was born on August 15, 1947, and has overshadowed the Bharat which has been there for thousands of years. Now, there is a strong consensus emerging that Bharat is at least 7,000 years old.”

“In the political state of Bharat, we have so many states. When the country became independent, we had only 15 states, and now it has gone up to 28 states and seven union territories. In the coming days, the formation of more states is likely,” the governor said.