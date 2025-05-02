Madras HC orders stay on cancellation of network charges on industrial rooftop solar power

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay on cancelling the network charges on rooftop solar used for industrial purposes. A division bench passed the order on April 28 on a petition filed by the TNEB against an individual mill owner. Senior Counsel and DMK MP P Wilson appeared on behalf of TNEB.

In December 2024, the court ordered the cancellation of network charges on rooftop solar on a petition filed by several industrial associations such as SISPA, SIMA, TASMA and RTF, among others. While they had been urging the government to implement the court order, the stay is on an individual respondent.

Industrialists have expressed concerns that using the stay, the TNEB plans to collect network charges from all users. They said TNEB is still collecting network charges despite the court order in December 2024

“Even though several industrial associations filed a caveat petition on the collection of network charges on rooftop solar, the TNEB filed the petition by selecting a textile mill owner from Coimbatore. Based on the petition, the high court ordered a stay on the individual mill. But, the TNEB’s plan is to obtain the stay and collect network charges from all users. This will be detrimental for industrial development in Tamil Nadu,” said Jayabal M, president of Recycle Textile Federation.