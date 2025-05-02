Suspend government school staff in four days of Pocso complaint: TN SOP

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department in a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has mandated that headmasters, teachers, or any government school staff accused of sexual harassment or assault against students must be suspended within four days of a complaint being reported, based on a preliminary inquiry by the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO). This will take place in parallel to the police probe under the Pocso Act.

The SOP, which does not cover staff of private schools, outlines timelines for each stage of the disciplinary process and requires the action to be completed within approximately three months. It says action will be initiated against the disciplinary authorities if the timeline is not adhered to.

The SOP comes after School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s assurance that those involved in sexual violence against students will face not only criminal prosecution but also departmental action.

Activists call for child protection policy, say SOP a knee-jerk reaction

Until now, suspensions and other disciplinary measures were initiated following internal probes by department authorities. Going forward, the initial suspension will be based on the report of District Child Protection Officers (DCPO), who fall under the Social Welfare Department.

Under the newly issued SOP any teacher, staff member or student who suspects or becomes aware of a sexual offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act must immediately inform the Special Juvenile Police Unit or the local police. The headmaster is also required to ensure the same-day reporting of the complaint to the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) and DCPO.