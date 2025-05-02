Tamil Nadu HR&CE department to start preliminary works of Lord Muruga statue project in Maruthamalai

COIMBATORE: The HR&CE department is set to start the preliminary works for the 184-foot-high Lord Muruga statue project in the foothills of Maruthamalai.

The works will commence after the HR&CE Commissioner's order followed by a government order, which is expected to be out within a month, said sources.

The department would acquire eight acres near the Government Law College, Coimbatore, to create basic facilities, including a car park and a bus stand for parking HR&CE buses.

R Senthil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple, told TNIE "While the total height of the statue from the base to the top will be 222 feet, the height of the statue alone will be 162 ft. Along with peedam, the statue height would be 184 ft."

"The HR&CE department has three acres. We have decided to acquire eight acres from the revenue department. The Lord Muruga statue will be installed amidst a garden. Separate places for parking cars and tourist vehicles will be allotted," said Senthil Kumar.

The department has also decided to carry out welfare measures for wild elephants and take measures to protect devotees from leopards.

"Since the pathway is used by the elephants regularly at night, we will be constructing a pond to meet their water needs. It will be built near the residential quarters of the forest staff with donor funds. We will also be constructing watchtowers to monitor elephant movements early. We will also be covering the hillside using a fence to prevent leopard intrusions," the official explained.

Sources said that HR&CE will also be setting up near the statue an information centre on the history of Maruthamalai as well as separate places symbolising Lord Muruga's six abodes (Arupadai Veedu), viz., Thiruparankundram, Tiruchendur, Palani, Swamimalai, Tiruttani, and Pazhamudircholai.