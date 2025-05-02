Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on June 2, CM to review decision if heatwave persists

TIRUCHY: Maintaining that schools would reopen after vacations on June 2 as announced earlier, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said Chief Minister MK Stalin would take a decision on extending it if the temperature continues to rise.

Responding to a question by reporters if reopening would be postponed, the minister said all schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on June 2, as per schedule.

“The temperature has already touched 104 degrees Fahrenheit in some parts of the state, including Tiruchy. Any decision to defer the reopening will be taken by the chief minister, based on the prevailing weather conditions at that time,” the minister said.

The minister also warned private school managements against charging exorbitant fees from students.

“As per the recommendations of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Fee Determination Committee, private schools are not allowed to collect fees beyond the fixed amount. If any school is found violating these guidelines, strict action will be taken.”