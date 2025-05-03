After four-year wait, TAHDCO to give Irulars new homes by Aug 15

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) Managing Director KS Kandasamy on Thursday inspected Mannur and Katrambakkam villages in Kancheepuram, where the administration is building 44 and 36 houses respectively for Irular families at Rs 4.05 crore.

The beneficiaries were given land titles in November 2021 and April 2022 and have been waiting for the administration to help build homes, while their families faced floods, rodents and snakes in temporary hutments near waterbodies.

Besides officials, members of the Sriperumbudur Irular Makkal Nala Sangam were also present at the event where TAHDCO MD Kandasamy assured that the houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries by August 15.

The houses are being constructed under the ‘Tholkudi’ scheme with funding from TAHDCO. Kandasamy also instructed the officials to construct the houses as per the requirements of the beneficiaries.

“A senior IAS officer gave us an assurance that the promises will be delivered on,” said Kavitha Thandoni, said a beneficiary in Mannur.