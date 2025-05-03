AIADMK executive committee okays BJP pact, assures minorities that it would remain their protective shield

CHENNAI: Nearly three weeks after the revival of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, the executive committee (EC) of the AIADMK, which met in Chennai on Friday under its presidium chairman Thamizhmagan Hussain, ‘wholeheartedly endorsed’ the decision.
A resolution passed at the meeting said the alliance was a strategic move to prevent division of opposition votes and dubbed the ruling DMK as the common political enemy that must be unseated in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Interestingly, one of the resolutions sought to reassure minorities, saying that the party would always remain their protective shield. The party cited its opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act in Parliament as proof of its commitment.
Of the 16 resolutions passed, a majority of them were critical of the DMK government over its alleged failures across fronts. Sources said the meeting proceeded without dissent as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had held prior discussions with senior leaders to explain the rationale for the alliance.
One of the resolutions hailed Palaniswami for forging a ‘mega alliance’ and crafting a sound electoral strategy to reclaim power in 2026. The committee also expressed gratitude to the union government for announcing a caste census and allocating funds for the
‘Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery’ scheme conceived during the previous AIADMK regime, while accusing the DMK of inaction on key water conservation projects.
Boost booth-level panels to avoid losing seats by small margins, says EPS
Speaking at the meeting, Palaniswami urged party functionaries not to worry about the alliance, assuring them that more parties would soon join the AIADMK-led front. Sources also said Palaniswami justified his decision to revive the alliance with the BJP and asked party functionaries not to criticise the BJP since both parties have to work together for the elections.
He also highlighted how the party had narrowly lost many seats in the 2021 Assembly elections due to minor vote margins and urged cadres to strengthen booth-level committees ahead of the next polls.
Among the resolutions passed, the executive committee condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The DMK was targeted on multiple fronts, including for increasing property and water taxes, failing to control the prices of construction materials and essential commodities, and for allegedly eroding law and order. The committee also criticised the government for muting opposition speeches during the live telecast of Assembly proceedings.
Palaniswami received a grand reception at the party headquarters. It may be recalled that on September 25, 2023, the AIADMK adopted a resolution to exit the BJP-led NDA, which was followed by public celebrations by its cadres. Despite repeated assertions that there would be no realignment with the BJP, the party reversed its stance last month.