AIADMK executive committee okays BJP pact, assures minorities that it would remain their protective shield

CHENNAI: Nearly three weeks after the revival of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, the executive committee (EC) of the AIADMK, which met in Chennai on Friday under its presidium chairman Thamizhmagan Hussain, ‘wholeheartedly endorsed’ the decision.

A resolution passed at the meeting said the alliance was a strategic move to prevent division of opposition votes and dubbed the ruling DMK as the common political enemy that must be unseated in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Interestingly, one of the resolutions sought to reassure minorities, saying that the party would always remain their protective shield. The party cited its opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act in Parliament as proof of its commitment.

Of the 16 resolutions passed, a majority of them were critical of the DMK government over its alleged failures across fronts. Sources said the meeting proceeded without dissent as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had held prior discussions with senior leaders to explain the rationale for the alliance.

One of the resolutions hailed Palaniswami for forging a ‘mega alliance’ and crafting a sound electoral strategy to reclaim power in 2026. The committee also expressed gratitude to the union government for announcing a caste census and allocating funds for the

‘Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery’ scheme conceived during the previous AIADMK regime, while accusing the DMK of inaction on key water conservation projects.