CCB books chairman,directors of Chennai FIIT-JEE in Rs 4-crore cheating case

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has registered a case against private coaching institute FIIT-JEE Chennai head Ankur Jain and other directors following serious allegations of fraud.

After FIIT-JEE’s Kilpauk centre abruptly closed down, over 100 parents accused the institute of having taken them for a ride, the police said. The parents claimed they were cheated of nearly Rs 4 crore by FIIT-JEE after it collected Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per student for coaching programmes targeting competitive exams like JEE and NEET, the police said.

Parents alleged that the institute failed to deliver promised academic services, and refund requests were repeatedly ignored, the police said.

FIITJEE, a Delhi-based coaching institute, operates across the country through tie-ups with private schools. The police said the sudden closure of the Kilpauk centre is blamed on the freezing of bank accounts at FIIT-JEE’s Delhi headquarters that prevented the institute from paying salaries to its teaching staff, thus crippling its operations.

One of the complainants, Aravind, said he paid Rs 1.74 lakh for his daughter’s enrolment, only to find the institute’s services abruptly withdrawn. Similar closures have been reported in other states, causing disruption nationwide, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered on April 22 and the officers are probing possible collusion with private schools, police added.