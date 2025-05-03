Delay in Ambasamudram custodial torture case trial as Balveer Singh and team skip proceedings

TIRUNELVELI: Two years have passed since former Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh IPS was booked by the CB-CID in four cases of alleged custodial torture of suspects, but the trial is yet to commence as Singh and his team have skipped court proceedings regularly.

Sources said Singh did not appear in the Judicial Magistrate Court No I for several hearings, for framing of charges, including on Friday, the 19th hearing. The court has posted the matter for hearing on June 6. The first hearing was on December 13, 2023. So far, Singh has been absent for 10 hearings. His team has also not been attending hearings regularly, sources said.

All the personnel are accused of assisting Singh in torturing 10 suspects who were detained for various complaints. The alleged custodial torture came to light when some victims spoke to the media in March 2023.

Following pressure from opposition parties, the Tirunelveli district crime branch booked cases against Singh and his team which were later transferred to the CB-CID. Days after the allegations surfaced, the state placed Singh under suspension. However, it was revoked in December 2023. As per Draft Civil List 2025, Singh has been serving as ASP, Assistant Commandant, TN Special Police VIII Battalion since March 18, 2024.