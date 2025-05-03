Elderly couple residing alone in farmhouse killed in Erode, jewels looted

ERODE: An elderly couple living alone in a farmhouse near Sivagiri in the district was found dead with injuries on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as R Ramasamy (75) and his wife Bhagyalakshmi (65) of Vijayanagaram near Vilakethi in Sivagiri.

“The bodies were in a decomposed state and the couple could have been murdered a few days ago,” police said. This is the third such murder in the western region in the last two years.

Erode Superintendent of Police A Sujatha told TNIE that around 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery may have been burgled and 10 special teams have been formed to arrest the culprits.

Police said, “The couple’s son Kavi Sankar, a businessman, and daughter Banumathi live with their respective families in Tiruppur district. The couple lived alone.”

“On Thursday night, Kavi Sankar tried to call his father on his mobile phone, but there was no response. After trying repeatedly, he asked a relative who lives nearby to check on his parents,” sources said.

No weapon found at crime scene: Cops

“The relative, who visited the spot, saw the couple beaten to death inside the house,” police said.

“The house is located inside a coconut grove. There are no surveillance cameras. The nearest house is at least 200 metres away. The couple’s pet dog had died just 15 days ago. A gang must have closely monitored the house before executing the crime. The culprits may have used the irrigation channel that runs near the grove to escape after committing the crime,” sources said.