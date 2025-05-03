Four held for attacking Dalit minor in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: The A Pallipatti police have arrested four people and are on the lookout for one more person involved in the attack of a 16-year-old SC youth near Thenaraikottai village in Dharmapuri.

Police said, "On Wednesday night, a 16-year-old boy along with his 20-year old relative both belonging to the SC community had gone to a petrol station near Thenkaraikottai village to refuel their two-wheeler. The 16-year-old had worked for the owner of the petrol bunk V Ramakrishnan (66) for a few days in the past and when they met, an argument broke out between them. Enraged, Ramakrishnan allegedly used casteist slurs and attacked the two youths. Ramakrishnan also directed four others to apprehend the 16-year-old boy, tied him to a post, and beat him up with iron rods. The other youth escaped and notified the minor's family, who rescued and admitted him to Harur GH."

On Thursday, the boy filed a complaint with A Pallipatti police and a case has been registered under seven sections of BNS and under SC/ST POA Act against five people, of which R Selvam (38), R Senthil (43), V Selvaraj (32) T Senthil (45) have been arrested. Meanwhile, the prime accused, V Ramakrishnan has been hospitalised.

"Ramakrishnan has also filed a complaint with A Pallipatti police stating that the two youths had attacked him which had resulted in the brawl. We have also booked a case against the two youths and further investigation is on," police said.