Garbage collection disrupted due to sanitation workers protest in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Garbage collection across several wards in Coimbatore came to a halt on Friday after drivers of dump trucks and garbage transfer vehicles working with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) staged a protest near the Ukkadam garbage transfer station.

The protest comes in the wake of a new private agency taking over solid waste management operations in the city from Friday. The workers, who were engaged under the previous contractor, raised serious concerns over job security and long-pending employee benefits.

Their demands include a wage hike, proper regulation of Provident Fund (PF) and Employees' State Insurance (ESI) contributions, permanent employment status, and an end to the contract labour system currently followed by CCMC.

"We've been working as drivers and sanitation workers under the Corporation for years. The previous contractor didn't provide basic safety equipment or ensure PF and ESI benefits. Despite submitting several petitions, there was no resolution," said one of the protesting workers.

According to them, Corporation officials had earlier promised to negotiate with the incoming agency and secure written assurances on employee benefits and job continuity. However, with no updates or formal communication from the authorities, the workers said they felt compelled to protest. They are now seeking a detailed report and written assurance on the dues owed by the previous contractor and a clear plan on the new agency's policies regarding existing workers.

Senior CCMC officials, including Deputy Commissioners A Sulthana and T Kumaresan, along with health department authorities, held discussions with the protesting workers. The officials assured them that steps would be taken to address their concerns within a month.

Meanwhile, the protest has left garbage collection operations in limbo, impacting several parts of the city and raising concerns about sanitation and public health.