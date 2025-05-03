Homeless struggle for potable water, Tiruchy corporation 'napping'

TIRUCHY: With the mercury level on the rise, the absence of 500-litre tanks that the corporation filled up with potable water in around 20 high-footfall public spots last summer is felt more than ever, particularly by the homeless, as they struggle to even quench their thirst in the scorching heat.

Mariappan, who says he is his 80’s and identifies himself as a pavement dweller for over a decade, said, "At least last year we had some places to collect potable water. Now there is nothing."

"We are invisible to the authorities. We don't have identity proof cards so maybe they think our lives don't matter. Only a few kind-hearted people bring us water and food. Without them, we wouldn't survive," he added.

A woman found camping near a poorly maintained public toilet, while refusing to reveal her identity, said, "There's no certainty for food, and even water is hard to find. I sleep near toilets just to get a little water. It's humiliating but we have no choice. Last year, there was at least some relief. Now, it's unbearable. I keep moving around the city, just trying to survive the heat."

Amutha B, a social worker, said, "This summer, the plight of the homeless is pathetic than ever. Last year's water tanks were a small but impactful step. This year, there is nothing. The administration has completely overlooked them. We can't rely only on the goodwill of citizens. The corporation must act." When enquired, senior corporation officials assured immediate action on the issue.