Madras HC disqualifies trust chief who usurps temple property for Rs 2,000

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has disqualified the chairman of the trust board of Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswar temple from being a trustee for “usurping the temple property for a paltry Rs 2,000, and shamelessly setting up persons and creating false rent receipts.”

The order was passed by Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on April 30 on the petitions filed by T S Shankar of Tiruvannamalai alleging illegal occupation of the trust property by the chairman of the trust board, R Jeevanantham, and continuing as the chairman against the rules.

The petitioner accused the chairman of dismantling a 100-year-old heritage building belonging to Kalasanthi Arakkattalai, one of the trusts of the temple, and constructing a building on 1,995 sq ft area after entering into a rental agreement with the trust in 2010.

The land was part of a parcel of 4,400 sq ft. He has been using the space for a rent of Rs 2,000 per month, the petitioner alleged. He had raised the building without obtaining permission from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department or any other departments, by using his political clout as a leader of the ruling party, the petitioner alleged.