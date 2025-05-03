No Tamil name board? Pay Rs 2,000 fine: Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: GCC has announced strict enforcement of the rule that shops, commercial establishments, eateries and factories put up Tamil name boards. Establishments failing to comply with the rule will be levied fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.

A consultation meeting, chaired by Commissioner of the Labour Department S A Raman, was held at the Ripon Buildings on Friday with officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation and other departments. It was announced that a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed under Rule 18 of the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Rules, 1948, for not displaying Tamil name boards. Catering units that violate the rule will be fined up to Rs 500 under Section 23 of the Tamil Nadu Catering Establishments Act, 1958.

To ensure strict implementation, district-level monitoring committees headed by collectors have already been formed. These include officials from various departments, including the Labour Department, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Tamil Development Department, local bodies, and representatives of trade and food associations.

The committees will formulate strategies, conduct awareness campaigns, distribute pamphlets in coordination with village panchayats and hold monthly review meetings. Corporation and municipal commissioners have been directed to engage directly with shop owners and industry representatives for strict compliance.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) M Brithiviraj, and Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health Karthikeyan, among others.