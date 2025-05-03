Senior journalist Thanigaithambi passes away in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Senior journalist R Thanigaithambi, who met with an accident recently, passed away at the age of 76 on Friday. He had fallen while climbing down the steps from the terrace of his house in Puducherry on April 24 and suffered head injuries, following which he was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Moolakulam. He was subsequently shifted to JIPMER, but passed away without responding to treatment.

A postgraduate from Annamalai University, he began his journalism career in 1975 with Dinamalar in Puducherry and went on to work with several leading newspapers, including the Vikatan group for over three decades.

Known for pioneering local news broadcasts through private television channel “Skysat” in Puducherry, he was also respected for his journalism and unbiased views.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Siva and other leaders expressed deep condolences, highlighting his contributions as president of the Puducherry Journalists Association and a member of the All India Peace and Unity Committee. Thanigaithambi’s passing is considered a great loss to the media community in Puducherry.