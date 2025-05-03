Southern Railway launches new train from Chennai to Jodhpur

CHENNAI: To cater to the growing demand for travel to Jodhpur and other parts of Rajasthan, Southern Railway is launching a new train service from Chennai to Bhagat Ki Kothi, located about 3.5 km from Jodhpur, a major tourist hub.

The new service will operate five days a week and is expected to reduce the black-market sale of Rajasthan-bound tickets, which are often sold by travel agents allegedly at a premium of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 above the regular fare.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the inaugural special train on Saturday. Regular operations will commence on May 5 from Chennai Central and May 7 from Bhagat Ki Kothi.

Currently, Jodhpur is connected by a weekly train to four key destinations in Tamil Nadu — Chennai Egmore, Tiruchy, Rameswaram and Coimbatore. However, many Rajasthan natives who migrated to Tamil Nadu 50-60 years ago and have since settled across the state face significant travel challenges due to the lack of a daily service. The Chennai-Jodhpur and Chennai-Jaipur routes frequently experience huge demand, especially during festivals and summer holidays, resulting in ticket shortage.

A Uttam Kumar, a resident of Mannady, shared his experience: “Due to the high demand, I used to send my staff to queue up from 6 am at the ticket counter to book Tatkal tickets to Jodhpur. During summer, I often paid travel agents an extra Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 for AC tickets.”