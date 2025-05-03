Woman lures ex-lover from Dubai, kills him with stepdad aid

COIMBATORE: In a macabre murder, a Dubai-based travel agent was lured to Tamil Nadu by his ex-lover and bumped off with the help of her stepdad.

T Thiyagarajan (69), stepfather of Saradha (32) are main accused in the case, is already convicted for murdering his stepdaughter’s husband in 2018 and was currently out on bail pending appeal.

The deceased has been identified as D Sigamani (47), a native of Tiruvarur district who operated a travel agency in Dubai. His family resides in his hometown in TN.

The Peelamedu police have altered the missing person case into murder after Thiyagarajan surrendered before a court in Coimbatore. Five others, including Saradha’s mother and sister, were arrested in the case on Friday.

The Peelamedu police have also sought the permission of revenue authorities to exhume Sigamani’s body which was buried by Karur police as unclaimed body 10 days ago.

Henchman assisted the accused in the crime

When she sought the money back, Sigamani allegedly harassed her, leading to the plot to eliminate him. Thiyagarajan of Thoothukudi district was living in Gandhimaa Nagar in Coimbatore for over 30 years with his partner, Gomathi, mother of Saradha. He is a life convict in a previous murder case involving Saradha’s husband, Gunavel, and had been out on bail after appealing the sentence at the Madras High Court.