CCMC aims to wrap up work on 24x7 water supply project by August 2

COIMBATORE: After years of delays, missed deadlines, and mounting public frustration, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is making a final push to complete the long-overdue 24x7 drinking water supply project by August 2 this year.
The project, being implemented across 60 wards by private contractor Suez India Projects Pvt. Ltd., has been fraught with challenges since its inception in 2019.
The Rs 646.71-crore initiative, launched through an agreement signed in 2018 between CCMC and Suez, was initially expected to be completed by August 2023. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, coordination lapses, and allegations of substandard work pushed the project off track, forcing the civic body to extend the deadline to August 2025. Now, with mounting pressure from the CCMC councillors in view of the assembly election in Tamil Nadu next year, the CCMC is determined to wrap up the project within the next three months.
Despite the urgency, progress has been slow. Only around 82% of the work has been completed so far, with several wards still lagging behind. Councillors across zones have expressed disappointment over the poor execution and delays, particularly the inability to resume roadwork due to incomplete House Service Connections (HSCs).
"As far as the Central Zone is concerned, the work is fully completed only in wards 31, 32, 46, and 47. In many other areas, Suez has left out 20 to 50 houses without HSCs, which is delaying road restoration. Without connecting all houses, we can't move ahead with road-laying," Central Zone Chairperson Meena Logu told TNIE.
"Councillors are not happy with the quality of the work. The road surfaces are uneven, and the work is being done without proper supervision. All stakeholders - the public, councillors, CCMC, and Suez - should have coordinated better from the beginning."
In response to mounting criticism and pressure, the CCMC recently took over pipeline installation in several areas, adjusting the costs against the Suez bill. The civic body also imposed fines and issued repeated warnings to the firm. These actions appear to have prompted Suez to speed up execution in recent times.
24x7 water supply is now available in 37 District Metered Areas (DMAs), covering 58,732 connections. In 18 DMAs, 29,194 connections receive intermittent supply through newly laid pipelines. Out of the planned 54 km of pipeline along a 25 km national highway stretch, 15 km has been completed. Of the seven railway crossings in the project, work is done at six locations, with the final one underway.
However, financial bottlenecks continue to hinder progress. Sources said the CCMC owes a substantial amount to Suez, which has slowed down the deployment of additional manpower and completion of the project on time.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, "The firm is waiting for the release of Operation & Maintenance (O&M) funds. We have forwarded the request to the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) and are waiting for their approval. Once we get the green light, we will release the pending dues. In the meantime, work is being carried out in full swing."
With the August 2 deadline fast approaching, civic officials remain hopeful that the long-promised 24x7 water supply will soon become a reality for Coimbatore's residents. But with many streets still dug up and tempers running high, timely completion and road restoration remain critical to regaining public trust and preparing the city for the political season ahead.
24x7 Water Supply Project Funding
Total Project Value: Rs 646.71 cr
Government of India share: Rs 166.99 cr
Government of Tamil Nadu share: Rs 101.21 cr
Concessionaire: Rs 129.34 cr
Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board: Rs 66.8 crore
CCMC: Rs 182.37 crore (Smart City Projects fund Rs 150.73 cr + Rs 31.64 cr from General fund)
Operation & Maintenance for 25 years: about Rs 2,000 cr
Beneficiary Wards
Zone | Total Wards | Ward Numbers
North | 11 | 3, 12, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30
East | 13 | 24, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61
Central | 20 | 31, 32, 46, 47, 48, 49, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84
West | 10 | 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 71, 72, 73,74, 75
South | 6 | 76, 77, 78, 79, 86, 87
TOTAL | 60 |
Progress of work
SUBJECT | TOTAL | COMPLETED SO FAR
Main pipelines | 74 km | 58.96 km
Supply pipelines | 1,744 km | 1,684.50 km
House Service Connections | 1,50,000 | 1,24,515
Over Head Tanks | 33 | 25
District Metered Areas | 97 | 37 (fully finished) & 18 (intermittent supply)
------------------------------
Overall progress - 82% completed