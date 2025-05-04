Tamil Nadu

DMK MP A Raja narrowly escapes injury as stage lights collapse during public meeting in Mayiladuthurai

After the collapse, Raja and other leaders left the stage as heavy rain tore banners and scattered chairs, forcing the crowd to disperse midway through the event.
Heavy lights mounted on steel rod stands toppled over on the podium where DMK leader A Raja was delivering a speech.
Heavy lights mounted on steel rod stands toppled over on the podium where DMK leader A Raja was delivering a speech.(Photo | Special Arrangement)
MAYILADUTHURAI: DMK MP A Raja narrowly escaped injury during a public meeting in Mayiladuthurai on Sunday, after strong winds caused overhead focus lights to collapse near the stage. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The event, organised by the DMK to celebrate Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s birthday and the party’s legal victory in the Governor issue, took a dramatic turn when heavy lights mounted on steel rod stands toppled during Raja’s speech.

In the video, while delivering his speech, Raja can be seen stepping back moments before the structure crashed onto the podium, narrowly avoiding injury. The incident left the audience shocked, though no casualties were reported.

Following the collapse, Raja and other leaders quickly exited the stage. The venue was soon deserted as heavy rain followed, tearing banners and scattering chairs. The worsening weather forced the crowd to disperse midway through the event.

The meeting was led by district secretary and MLA Nivedha Murugan, and was attended by senior DMK leaders including Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Siva Meyyanathan.

