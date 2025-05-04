Energy drinks sold as ORS substitutes in Tiruchy pharmacies

TIRUCHY: Pharmacies across Tiruchy are misleading customers by handing out energy and electrolyte drinks when asked for Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), a recent TNIE inspection has found. Health officials and doctors warn this is dangerous, as these drinks don't meet World Health Organization (WHO) standards and can worsen dehydration during diarrhoea due to the presence of high sugar content. WHO-approved ORS packets are available free at government health centres and hospitals.
"They are sold in pharmacies only in powder form never in bottles as prepared ORS must be consumed within 24 hours," a DPH statement said. Yet, when TNIE visited multiple medical stores in Tiruchy, several pharmacies handed over branded electrolyte tetra packs instead of ORS sachets. Though these tetra packs carry disclaimers like "not for medical use" or "not ORS," many mistake them for ORS. "People ask for particular brands, thinking they are right for dehydration and pick some fruit-flavoured packs. Selling these packs are profitable too, as its prices are nearly ten times the price of ORS powders," a pharmacist said.
"Correct ORS has precise amounts of sodium, potassium, chloride, and glucose. These energy drinks lack that balance, and high sugar can worsen dehydration," warned Dr G Sathish Kumar, Professor of General Medicine at KAPV Government Medical College and MGMGH. Dr Sivaprasath P, Professor of Paediatrics, said, "No energy drink can replace WHO-approved ORS. Only standard ORS protects against severe dehydration. Commercial energy drinks are risky, especially for children."
Doctors at MGMGH said diarrhoea cases are normal for the season but warned wrong treatment can cause complications. "We give freshly prepared ORS on a routine basis. Misusing energy drinks is a growing concern," they noted. Even the public is confused. "I thought these tetra packs were just modern versions of ORS. I've been buying them for my daughter whenever she has dehydration," said J Arockia Mary Gnanasoundari, a resident of Kempstown.
"These tetra pack drinks are classified as beverages, not therapeutic solutions. Consumers must read the label and not treat these drinks as a cure for dehydration," said a senior official from the Food Safety Department, Tiruchy. The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) issued an advisory urging people not to rely on these energy drinks. A standard ORS sachet (20.5g) contains 2.6g sodium chloride, 13.5g glucose, 1.5g potassium chloride, and 2.9g trisodium citrate. "Only WHO-ORS mixed with one litre of boiled, cooled water is safe. Commercial drinks can't substitute it," a release from DPH said.