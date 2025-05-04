Energy drinks sold as ORS substitutes in Tiruchy pharmacies

TIRUCHY: Pharmacies across Tiruchy are misleading customers by handing out energy and electrolyte drinks when asked for Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), a recent TNIE inspection has found. Health officials and doctors warn this is dangerous, as these drinks don't meet World Health Organization (WHO) standards and can worsen dehydration during diarrhoea due to the presence of high sugar content. WHO-approved ORS packets are available free at government health centres and hospitals.

"They are sold in pharmacies only in powder form never in bottles as prepared ORS must be consumed within 24 hours," a DPH statement said. Yet, when TNIE visited multiple medical stores in Tiruchy, several pharmacies handed over branded electrolyte tetra packs instead of ORS sachets. Though these tetra packs carry disclaimers like "not for medical use" or "not ORS," many mistake them for ORS. "People ask for particular brands, thinking they are right for dehydration and pick some fruit-flavoured packs. Selling these packs are profitable too, as its prices are nearly ten times the price of ORS powders," a pharmacist said.

"Correct ORS has precise amounts of sodium, potassium, chloride, and glucose. These energy drinks lack that balance, and high sugar can worsen dehydration," warned Dr G Sathish Kumar, Professor of General Medicine at KAPV Government Medical College and MGMGH. Dr Sivaprasath P, Professor of Paediatrics, said, "No energy drink can replace WHO-approved ORS. Only standard ORS protects against severe dehydration. Commercial energy drinks are risky, especially for children."