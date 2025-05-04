High cost grounds dragon fruit cultivation in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Despite public demand, dragon fruit cultivation in the district has largely remained stagnant since 2020-21 when the crop was raised on about 12 acres under a horticulture department initiative. Farmers blame the waning interest to the high initial investment, which they said runs up to Rs 7 lakh per acre. Under the National Horticulture Mission, dragon fruit cultivation commenced in Tiruchy in 2021, covering 12.5 acres, Deputy Director of Horticulture (Tiruchy) S Saranya told TNIE. “Under the scheme, farmers are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 65,000 per acre,” she said.

The financial support is supported by the state and Union governments in a 60:40 ratio, she pointed out. The government support along with the public demand due to the dragon fruit’s vibrant colour and unique appearance encouraged farmers from Thuraiyur, Lalgudi, Thottiyam and Uppiliyapuram in the district to take up its cultivation. The crop is cultivated through the pole and trellis methods. While the trellis method incurs nearly twice the investment costs the conventional pole method demands, it promises higher returns, officials said.

K Gunasekaran, 62, a farmer from Unniyur in Thottiyam who has planted dragon fruit in around one acre said the initial investment for cultivating dragon fruit ranges from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh per acre in the first year. "The plants begin to yield only after 15 to 18 months. Until then, we must continue spending on maintenance. However, after three years, the crop can generate Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in revenue annually. With minimal upkeep, the plants can continue to bear fruit for 15 to 18 years, producing up to 10 tonnes per acre each year," he said.

Despite the promising returns, not all farmers are in a position to wait that long to see profits by spending such huge money until then. Due to high temperatures, the plants are yet to bear adequate quantity of the fruit. So farmers are not coming forward. If the government increases the subsidy, more farmers may take up the cultivation, he added. Echoing him, Saranya said the cultivated area has hence not expanded as expected.