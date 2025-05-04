Sagayam will get security to depose in court, says DGP Shankar Jiwal

CHENNAI: The Director General of Police/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal on Saturday assured retired IAS officer U Sagayam will be given adequate security to enable him to testify before court without fear.

This comes after Sagayam, a former legal commissioner appointed by Madras High Court, had refused to appear before the special court for Mines and Minerals in Madurai, citing a threat to his life and withdrawal of security provided by the state government.

An official release issued by Jiwal’s office said Sagayam’s security was withdrawn based on a security committee review held on March 20, 2023. This was because he was not facing any specific threat. However, Sagayam had given a representation to the Chennai Police commissioner on May 30 and in August and October in the same year to the chief secretary requesting security.

However, the government told him the security had been withdrawn as there was no specific threat against him.