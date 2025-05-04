TNCC plans 40-day drive against centre

CHENNAI: TNCC is set to launch a 40-day campaign titled “Save the Constitution” against the union government, in line with the nationwide campaign to be taken up by the AICC as per resolutions passed during the party’s Ahmedabad and Belagavi sessions.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai has appointed senior party functionaries in charge of 72 district party units for the campaign. He instructed the designated leaders to work closely with the district presidents and conduct consultative meetings at the zonal, town, and block levels. In a statement, Selvaperunthagai said the campaign will unfold in four phases across the state, district, and assembly constituency levels. TNCC will kick off the campaign with a massive public meeting at the Congress Grounds in Chennai on May 4 wherein AICC senior leaders, including TN unit in-charge Girish Chodankar, and senior state leaders, including former Union minister P Chidambaram, will take part.

From May 5 to May 10, public meetings will be held in each district, followed by constituency-wise outreach drives from May 11 to May 17. Party cadres will visit homes across all polling booth areas.

G K Muralidharan, state general secretary of TNCC and in-charge for Dindigul urban district unit for the campaign, told TNIE, “The district units will take the party’s message to every street and every household, distributing notices that expose the BJP’s anti-people stance.”