TNPDCL to cover cables with PVC pipes to prevent frequent power cuts

MADURAI: Acting on frequent complaints from coconut farmers about disruption to power supply caused by short circuit due to tree contact, the Madurai division of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has made a decision to cover sections of power lines with thin PVC pipes in Vadipatti and Sholavandan panchayat unions. Sources said the power distribution corporation would carry out a survey to identify potential points of contact on power lines across hundreds of acres of coconut farms in the region.

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from TNPDCL (Madurai) said, "As coconut fronds can grow up to several feet long, they easily come in contact with the overhead lines passing through farmlands. Using PVC pipes to cover sections of power lines will help prevent collision with tree branches." The official said that though the power lines run for several kilometres, we only need to identify a few hundred metres in each farm where a collision might occur. The official sought the cooperation of farmers in clearing the protruding branches of trees wherever necessary.

Former Kadupatti panchayat president R Ananthan told TNIE, "There are over a total of 100 acres of coconut farms, spread across several sections of the village, and power lines pass through many such farms. The branches of coconut trees often disrupt the lines, leading to frequent power disruptions." He added that the manpower shortage in the discom exacerbates power restoration process, which usually takes up to five hours.

"Our village is filled with coconut trees, spreading over 500 acres," said former Manadimangalam Panchayat M Pavunu. "Most of the power lines that are part of the domestic connections pass through coconut farms. Even if one dried frond falls on a power line, there is an immediate power disruption, affecting most of the villagers. Houses located near farms face a complete blackout."