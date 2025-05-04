Two killed, four injured as car hits pole on Chennai-Krishnagiri national highway

KRISHNAGIRI: Two persons were killed and four others injured after a road accident near Bargur in Krishnagiri district. The victims were headed to Hogenakkal from Ranipet by car when it hit a power pole in the centre media early on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as A Sekar (44) and J Jana (22) of Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district, while the injured were identified as R Balakrishnan (52) of Tiruvannamalai district and L Lokesh (22), V Thivakaran (24) and V Kanniyappan (70) from Ranipet district.

According to the Bargur police, seven persons from Ranipet were heading to Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district early on Saturday. When the car neared Chinna Bargur, driver Lokesh allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit an electricity pole in the centre medianSekar and Jana were thrown out of the car on impact and died on the spot, on the Chennai-Krishnagiri national highway.

The Bargur police reached the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased, and the injured persons to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. Lokesh received injuries to his head, while the others were injured on the hands and legs. All victims were daily wage labourers.

Another occupant of the car, M Kumaravel (36) of Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district was unhurt, and he lodged a complaint at the Bargur police station. A probe is under way.