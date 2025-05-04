US journo links Trump success to ’94 ‘Contract with America’ at ACJ event

CHENNAI: The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) awards for journalism 2024 were announced by a three-member jury at a ceremony at the institute in Chennai on Saturday in the presence of veteran American journalist Norman Pearlstine.

While Hemant Gairola won the ACJ’s award for investigative journalism, the KP Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for Social Impact Journalism was shared by Vandana Menon and Shamsheer Yousaf, Monica Jha and Sriram Vittalamurthy. The Ashish Yechury memorial award for photojournalism was handed over to M Palanikumar.

At the event, the institution also announced the website of its alumni association, which was launched by Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, chairman and managing director of The New Indian Express Group (Madurai).

Sashi Kumar, chairman of Media Development Foundation that runs ACJ and N Murali, another trustee of the foundation, were present at the event.

Pearlstine also delivered the Lawrence Dana Pinkham Memorial lecture 2025 at the event which also hosted the convocation for the 2025 batch of students.

Titled ‘When Journalism is the Story’, Pearlstine spoke in detail about his journalism career, touching upon his interactions with current President of The United States, Donald Trump.