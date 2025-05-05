AIADMK has betrayed Tamil Nadu through tie-up, says Bharathi

CHENNAI: Slamming AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for claiming that the AIADMK-BJP alliance was formed “happily”, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on Sunday accused the principal opposition party of betraying Tamil Nadu’s interests by aligning with the saffron party.

“Palaniswami must list what benefits he secured for Tamil Nadu through this alliance. In contrast, the DMK, as part of the Congress-led UPA from 2004 to 2014, brought several landmark initiatives to the state,” Bharathi said in a statement.

During the UPA rule, Tamil Nadu saw the inauguration of several flyovers, a new railway division for Salem, the inauguration of National Institute of Siddha in Tambaram, a super-specialty upgrade to the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem, and the establishment of central universities in Tiruvarur and the marine sciences university. He also credited the DMK for pioneering the 3G revolution and abolishing POTA.

Bharathi said it was under the VP Singh government -- with the DMK’s support -- that the Mandal Commission’s 27% reservation in central jobs was implemented and the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal was formed.