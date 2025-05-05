Caste census announcement a win for Rahul: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: The announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on conducting a caste-wise census alongside the upcoming population census is a major political victory for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting titled “Save the Constitution” in Chennai, organised as part of a nationwide campaign by the Congress, Selvaperunthagai said the caste census had been a long-standing demand of Rahul Gandhi to ensure fair reservation and equality. “It is ironic that BJP leaders once mocked Rahul for this demand.

Now, they have accepted it,” he said. Distributing copies of the Constitution to senior party leaders on stage, Selvaperunthagai accused the PM of shedding crocodile tears over national security. “After the Pahalgam attack, Modi chose to address a poll rally in Bihar instead of visiting the victims’ families,” he said.

Girish Chodankar, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, urged party cadre to take Rahul Gandhi’s message of protecting the Constitution to every household and strengthen booth and village-level committees.

The meeting witnessed the participation of a large number of cadres and senior Congress leaders.