Centre’s nod sought for Singanallur flyover in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After years of delays and design revisions, the long-pending flyover project at Singanallur junction on Tiruchy Road in Coimbatore is finally inching forward. The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department has submitted a revised estimate of Rs 180 crore to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, seeking approval and funding to kickstart construction.

The Singanallur junction, a notorious traffic bottleneck, was one of three critical intersections in the city identified as “black spots” due to frequent snarls and accidents. Along with Saravanampatti and Saibaba Colony, it was shortlisted for flyover construction to decongest key arterial roads and streamline vehicle movement in the rapidly growing city.

The initial proposal, approved back in 2022, pegged the project cost at Rs 110.8 cr. However, it ran into repeated hurdles — first due to overlapping plans with the proposed Metro Rail project and later because of a lack of bidders.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had recommended shelving the flyover works at all three locations, citing that the alignments clashed with routes planned for the upcoming metro. The suggestion triggered public backlash, with residents and activists demanding that road infrastructure projects not be sacrificed for plans still on paper.

In response to public pressure, the state government decided to retain the flyover projects at Singanallur and Saibaba Colony, as the first phase of the Metro is planned along the Sathyamangalam and Avinashi roads, not Tiruchy Road. Tenders were issued for both projects, but while the Saibaba Colony flyover gained traction, the Singanallur flyover failed to attract credible bidders.