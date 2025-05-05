Centre’s nod sought for Singanallur flyover in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After years of delays and design revisions, the long-pending flyover project at Singanallur junction on Tiruchy Road in Coimbatore is finally inching forward. The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department has submitted a revised estimate of Rs 180 crore to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, seeking approval and funding to kickstart construction.
The Singanallur junction, a notorious traffic bottleneck, was one of three critical intersections in the city identified as “black spots” due to frequent snarls and accidents. Along with Saravanampatti and Saibaba Colony, it was shortlisted for flyover construction to decongest key arterial roads and streamline vehicle movement in the rapidly growing city.
The initial proposal, approved back in 2022, pegged the project cost at Rs 110.8 cr. However, it ran into repeated hurdles — first due to overlapping plans with the proposed Metro Rail project and later because of a lack of bidders.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had recommended shelving the flyover works at all three locations, citing that the alignments clashed with routes planned for the upcoming metro. The suggestion triggered public backlash, with residents and activists demanding that road infrastructure projects not be sacrificed for plans still on paper.
In response to public pressure, the state government decided to retain the flyover projects at Singanallur and Saibaba Colony, as the first phase of the Metro is planned along the Sathyamangalam and Avinashi roads, not Tiruchy Road. Tenders were issued for both projects, but while the Saibaba Colony flyover gained traction, the Singanallur flyover failed to attract credible bidders.
Officials attributed the lack of interest to the outdated project estimate and technical challenges, including a 62-metre-long span that contractors considered unviable under the original budget. Compounding the issue was the steep rise in construction material costs during the delay, which the initial estimate did not reflect.
“The project was originally approved nearly four years ago. But with delays caused by Metro-related planning and inflation in material costs, the initial estimate was no longer practical,” a senior official from the National Highways wing in Coimbatore told TNIE. “Many contractors backed out citing the unworkable financials. We had to float tenders five times, but each attempt failed to attract the right bidders.”
To address the concerns, the department has now revised the project cost to Rs 180 cr and made adjustments to the flyover’s design. The flyover will span approximately 2.4 kilometres, starting from Uzhavar Sandhai and ending near Jai Shanthi Theatre, with a four-lane carriageway running along Tiruchy Road (NH-81).
The revised proposal has been sent to the Union Ministry for final clearance, and officials are hopeful that the green signal will arrive in the coming months. “We expect to receive approval and funds soon. Once cleared, we can begin work without further delay,” the official added.
For thousands of commuters who navigate the congested Singanallur junction every day, the project’s revival comes as a glimmer of hope. While metro rail remains a long-term solution, the immediate need for flyovers continues to resonate strongly with residents and traffic planners alike.