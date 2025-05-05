Congress has no right to politicise Rajiv Gandhi's legacy: Puducherry AIADMK Secretary

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK Puducherry State Secretary A Anbazhagan on Sunday criticised Congress leaders V Narayanasamy and V Vaithilingam for making “baseless allegations” against the NDA government and misusing the name of former PM Rajiv Gandhi for political purposes.
Speaking to reporters at the AIADMK office, Anbazhagan said the former chief ministers were misleading the public with unfounded claims. “The NDA has a clean track record. These allegations are politically motivated. AIADMK strongly condemns them,” he said.
Taking a dig at Narayanasamy, Anbazhagan said, “Perhaps due to the summer heat and onset of Agni Nakshatram, the former CM is making irrational statements. It’s better he stays indoors.”
He accused the Congress of lacking the moral authority to invoke Rajiv Gandhi’s name. “When Sonia Gandhi visited Puducherry and launched a breakfast scheme in Rajiv Gandhi’s name, the scheme was later renamed after former CM M Karunanidhi. AIADMK staged a walkout in protest, insisting that the name of a deceased leader should not be altered,” he said.
Anbazhagan further alleged that it was Narayanasamy who changed the scheme’s name, claiming even Sonia and Rahul Gandhi now avoid him. “He serves Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin more than his own party. He has no right to speak about Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy,” he added.
Refuting claims that Rajiv Gandhi’s name was being erased, Anbazhagan said, “The bus stand still displays his name in neon lights. CM Rangasamy would never remove it. These are Narayanasamy’s political stunts.”
He also criticised Narayanasamy for calling Veer Savarkar a coward. “Rahul Gandhi was condemned by the court for such remarks. Either the judiciary should take suo motu cognisance or BJP members must respond,” he said.
On civic issues, Anbazhagan urged the Puducherry municipality to improve infrastructure and drinking water supply, and to reopen closed shops.
He raised concerns over unregulated tourism. “Locals are being sidelined. Public intoxication and dancing have become common. The Lieutenant Governor must restore order and ensure Puducherry belongs to its residents,” he said.
He also alleged that residential areas are turning into commercial lodges, affecting local life and culture.
On political alliances, he said the DMK–Congress tie-up was driven by caste and religion. “The DMK once mocked Congress but now clings to it out of fear of defeat,” he claimed.