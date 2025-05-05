Congress has no right to politicise Rajiv Gandhi's legacy: Puducherry AIADMK Secretary

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK Puducherry State Secretary A Anbazhagan on Sunday criticised Congress leaders V Narayanasamy and V Vaithilingam for making “baseless allegations” against the NDA government and misusing the name of former PM Rajiv Gandhi for political purposes.

Speaking to reporters at the AIADMK office, Anbazhagan said the former chief ministers were misleading the public with unfounded claims. “The NDA has a clean track record. These allegations are politically motivated. AIADMK strongly condemns them,” he said.

Taking a dig at Narayanasamy, Anbazhagan said, “Perhaps due to the summer heat and onset of Agni Nakshatram, the former CM is making irrational statements. It’s better he stays indoors.”

He accused the Congress of lacking the moral authority to invoke Rajiv Gandhi’s name. “When Sonia Gandhi visited Puducherry and launched a breakfast scheme in Rajiv Gandhi’s name, the scheme was later renamed after former CM M Karunanidhi. AIADMK staged a walkout in protest, insisting that the name of a deceased leader should not be altered,” he said.

Anbazhagan further alleged that it was Narayanasamy who changed the scheme’s name, claiming even Sonia and Rahul Gandhi now avoid him. “He serves Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin more than his own party. He has no right to speak about Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy,” he added.