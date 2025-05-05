Flying squads to keep a tab on drug peddling across Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: After Chennai and Madurai, the health department has taken steps to form special flying squads under the drug administration department in all districts across the state. Officials from the department said preliminary work has started to launch the squads, and it is designated to curb drug abuse cases based on intelligence inputs.

During the discussion on the Demands for Grants in the Assembly last month, Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that they would launch special flying squads across the state to prevent the supply and smuggling of sedative drugs. Following his announcement, the food safety and drug administration department has started works to execute the plan.

Officials of the department say the inception of flying squads is aimed at tackling drug abuses and also the sale of adulterated, counterfeit and spurious medicines.

“These squads, comprising drug inspectors, will work with the stakeholder departments such as the police, food safety and others. This strategic move has been approved by the state government to enhance surveillance and monitoring across the pharmaceutical supply chain, especially scheduled drugs.

“The primary objective of these squads is to conduct regular and surprise inspections, based on intelligence inputs about illegal drug supply through courier services and online services. By doing so, the department aims to safeguard public health and maintain the integrity of the pharmaceutical market,” said an official.

“The squads are functioning in Chennai and Madurai, and are working with a minimal manpower. Once it is expanded across the state, the department must form a team for two districts. In the administration, every zone has two districts.

While the department is handling excess workload with minimal manpower, this initiative may add to the difficulties. We have sent the list of manpower availability and shortage to the headquarters when they started the preliminary works for the project. We expect the department to recruit additional manpower for flying squads,” the official added.