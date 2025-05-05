Four suspects linked to Chennai diamond theft case caught in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi police nabbed four persons, allegedly involved in stealing diamonds from a merchant from Chennai, at Pudur Pandiyapuram toll plaza in Thoothukudi in the early hours on Monday.

The suspects were identified as L John Loyd (34), S Vijay (24), R Rathish Kumar (28) of Chennai and G Arun Pandiyarajan (32) of Paramakudi. Initially, they were taken to the SIPCOT police station.

The four suspects, following an inquiry, are being escorted to Chennai.

Sources said that a group of men posing as diamond buyers cheated a diamond merchant, Chandrasekhar, near Vadapalani and looted Rs 23 crore worth of diamond jewellery, and sped away on Sunday evening.