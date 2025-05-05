Four suspects linked to Chennai diamond theft case caught in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi police nabbed four persons, allegedly involved in stealing diamonds from a merchant from Chennai, at Pudur Pandiyapuram toll plaza in Thoothukudi in the early hours on Monday.
The suspects were identified as L John Loyd (34), S Vijay (24), R Rathish Kumar (28) of Chennai and G Arun Pandiyarajan (32) of Paramakudi. Initially, they were taken to the SIPCOT police station.
The four suspects, following an inquiry, are being escorted to Chennai.
Sources said that a group of men posing as diamond buyers cheated a diamond merchant, Chandrasekhar, near Vadapalani and looted Rs 23 crore worth of diamond jewellery, and sped away on Sunday evening.
Following a theft complaint, Chennai Police gave an alert to all the police stations.
Meanwhile, Puthiyamputhur police got a call after a few occupants of a car were engaged in a quarrel with toll plaza staff at around 2 am on Monday. The car had no fast tag and attempted to return from the toll plaza after seeing the police.
However, Puthiyamputhur police seized their vehicle and held an inspection. It revealed that they were involved in a diamond theft case, sources said.
A special team of police from Vadapalani came to Thoothukudi by flight and escorted the suspects by road to Chennai sources added.