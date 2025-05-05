In age of digital distractions, print more valuable: Villupuram Collector on his prized home library

VILLUPURAM: Surrounded by rare literary treasures and century-old volumes, R Mohana Sundaram has turned his home into a haven for book lovers. With over 4,100 books — including more than 100 rare editions — his personal library has earned him the District Collector’s Best Home Library Award in Villupuram in February this year.
Now 63, Sundaram is a literature graduate and currently works as a manager in a private school. His journey with books began during college, where regular visits to the library sparked a lifelong passion. What started as a student’s hobby evolved into a carefully curated collection that officially became a home library in 2008.
Among the prized titles on his shelves are a 1907 print of Sundarakandam, a 1926 edition of 'The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda', a 1900 print of 'The Poetical Works of Lord Byron', and a 1936 edition of Thomas Hardy’s 'The Return of the Native'. Each volume is preserved with meticulous care, reflecting his deep reverence for the written word.
“My love for books began in college, and over the years, friends who knew about my interest started gifting me old and rare books,” Sundaram said. “Books open windows to the world. Preserving them is preserving knowledge.”
The Villupuram district administration praised Sundaram’s dedication to promoting reading culture and conserving literary heritage. Officials said his library exemplifies the quiet but powerful role home libraries can play in intellectual and cultural life.
“In an age of digital distractions, printed books still hold unmatched value,” Sundaram added. “I hope this recognition inspires others, especially young readers, to treasure books and explore the joy of reading.”
Carefully catalogued and regularly maintained, Sundaram’s home library stands as a beacon for bibliophiles. With every volume, he not only safeguards history but also keeps alive a culture of thoughtful reading — one book at a time.