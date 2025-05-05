In age of digital distractions, print more valuable: Villupuram Collector on his prized home library

VILLUPURAM: Surrounded by rare literary treasures and century-old volumes, R Mohana Sundaram has turned his home into a haven for book lovers. With over 4,100 books — including more than 100 rare editions — his personal library has earned him the District Collector’s Best Home Library Award in Villupuram in February this year.

Now 63, Sundaram is a literature graduate and currently works as a manager in a private school. His journey with books began during college, where regular visits to the library sparked a lifelong passion. What started as a student’s hobby evolved into a carefully curated collection that officially became a home library in 2008.

Among the prized titles on his shelves are a 1907 print of Sundarakandam, a 1926 edition of 'The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda', a 1900 print of 'The Poetical Works of Lord Byron', and a 1936 edition of Thomas Hardy’s 'The Return of the Native'. Each volume is preserved with meticulous care, reflecting his deep reverence for the written word.