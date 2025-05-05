Nagapattinam fishers stay ashore to continue protest over mid-sea attack

NAGAPATTINAM: Country boat fishers in Seruthur and Vellapallam of the district stayed put on shore for the second consecutive day on Sunday as part of their protest against the mid-sea attack, allegedly by Sri Lankan sea pirates, on their men while they were fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on Friday.

Over 20 fishermen from Vedaranyam, Seruthur and Akkaraipettai in the district who ventured into sea in four groups were attacked by suspected SL pirates late on Friday. The armed assailants looted their fishing nets and equipment, among others, before fleeing, the fishermen said. Several of the injured fishermen are receiving treatment at the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital.

Demanding action against the assailants and relief for the victims, the country fishers anchored over 600 of their boats at shore for the second consecutive day on Sunday. The fishers said that they will continue their strike until both the state and the Union government ensure their safety at sea.

Meanwhile, DMK MP A Raja visited the injured fishermen on Sunday, handed over relief material and assured them of government support. While promising to take up the assault on fishermen with the prime minister, he said, “Tamil Nadu will extend full cooperation to enhance maritime security but the Union government must act.”